TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 41 – Lauren Kim, LPGA Tour Member, Symetra Tour Winner

A lot of LPGA talk this week on the podcast. We discuss the Q-Series rules controversy and welcome in Stanford University grad Lauren Kim to talk about her successful play at the Q-Series.

She also outlines the joys of success in NCAA golf, personal motivation from Tiger Woods, finding inspiration to keep going as a professional golfer, and how pros adapt to courses from week to week.

In the MailBag we share our take on why you might not want to have a 64-degree wedge in your bag, our favourite episodes of the season, destinations to play golf in Ontario, and we each build a used golf bag for $800.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 41: Lauren Kim, LPGA TOUR member

