In Episode 1 of the TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf catch up with Canadian Ryan Desveaux, the caddy for LPGA Player Ryann O’Toole, to talk about the nomadic profession.

They cover (among other things) how he got started, some horror stories from life on the road, and how the player/caddy relationship works.

