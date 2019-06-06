TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 19 – 2019 PGA TOUR Winner Martin Trainer at RBC Canadian Open

Our RBC Canadian Open preview show featuring PGA TOUR winner Martin Trainer.

Live from Ancaster, Ontario, we break down the national championship; the course, the players, our picks, and more.

Martin shares what life is like on the PGA TOUR as a rookie and a winner, and gives his thoughts on what it will take to play well at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club this week.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 19: Martin Trainer / RBC Canadian Open



Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.