TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 19 – 2019 PGA TOUR Winner Martin Trainer at RBC Canadian Open

June 6, 2019 Scott MacLeod Podcast, Tee Shots 0

Our RBC Canadian Open preview show featuring PGA TOUR winner Martin Trainer.

Live from Ancaster, Ontario, we break down the national championship; the course, the players, our picks, and more.

Martin shares what life is like on the PGA TOUR as a rookie and a winner, and gives his thoughts on what it will take to play well at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club this week.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 19: Martin Trainer / RBC Canadian Open

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

Martin Trainer (Photo: Scott

