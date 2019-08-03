TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 27 – PGA TOUR Schedule Burnout? And Mackenzie Tour Player Aaron Crawford

We discuss the 7th PGA TOUR win by Brooks Keopka at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, the rising fortunes of Collin Morikawa, and 2018 2X LPGA major winner Jin Young Ko. We also bat around the topic of fan fatigue related to the 49-event 2019-20 PGA TOUR schedule and give some of our perspectives on a simpler way to enjoy golf.

For our feature interview, Mackenzie Tour member Aaron Crawford of Calgary joins us to share his story of turning pro at age 18 and balancing a playing career while also doing some caddying on the PGA TOUR.

TeeTalk Episode 27: Aaron Crawford, Mackenzie Tour player and PGA TOUR Caddy

