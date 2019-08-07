TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 28: FedEx Cup Playoffs and David Byrne, Big Break Indian Wells Champion

We delve into the FedEx Cup playoffs, including alternate scenarios to bring more excitement to the year-end event.

Banter also includes the final LPGA major of the season, the breakthrough win by Taylor Pendrith on Mackenzie Tour, and the historic Western Amateur win by Garrett Rank.

Our feature interview is Big Break Indian Wells winner David Byrne who shares how the show did and didn’t change his life and where he is at with the game of golf today. It’s an honest look at the ins and outs of playing professional golf.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 28: FedEx Cup Playoffs and David Byrne, former Big Break Champion

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 41 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.