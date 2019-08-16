TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 29: Tom Martineau, Emeritus Tour

Retired Canadian soldier Tom Martineau joins us to share about the golf tour he and his colleagues have created that is helping military and first responders, both active duty personnel and veterans, better their lives through golf.

We discuss how golf is growing within new demographics and how it is enriching lives daily while bringing new people to the game.

He also shares what the game has meant to him personally in a life affected by the realities of armed conflict.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 29, Tom Martineau, Emeritus Tour

