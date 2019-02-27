TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 3 – Ru MacDonald of the European Tour Social Media Team

In Episode 3 of the TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf discuss the WGC-Mexico Championship and some relevant topics. They also welcome Ru MacDonald of the European Tour Social Media Team as their guest.

Ru shares some stories from Mexico City and delves into the life and work behind one of the favorite social media streams in golf today. He shares how they come up with ideas, the interactions with players, and some details on what you might see from them in the future.

Also the founder of the Scottish Golf Podcast, Ru, a native of Aberdeen, adds in some tips on golf travel to the home nation of golf.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.