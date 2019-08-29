TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 31 – PGA TOUR Winner Corey Conners

Corey Conners, the winner of the 2019 PGA TOUR Valero Texas Open, joins the TeeTalk podcast to give his thoughts on a dream season, one where he went from often having to play in Monday qualifiers to making the Tour Championship as one of the top 30 players.

Conners shares his thoughts on the support from home and the people around him, making his schedule for next season, and his journey in pro golf so far.

We also wrap up the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship, talk CP Women’s Open, and discuss match play versus stroke play and some of the hardest golf courses we have played.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 31: Corey Conners

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 41 countries.