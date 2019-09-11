TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 33 – Jeremy Taggart (of Taggart and Torrens / Our Lady Peace Fame)

Some golf seasons wind down while others ramp up. We chat about the continued success of Taylor Pendrith on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada, the start of the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR at Greenbrier, and preview the Solheim Cup.

For the feature interview we welcome Jeremy Taggart, the former long-time drummer of iconic Canadian band Our Lady Peace, and now of Taggart and Torrens Podcast fame. He tells us about how he got into golf, courses he was able to play on the road, and his recent experience playing in the Ontario Open.

We also test his golf knowledge in a game custom made just for him.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 33: Jeremy Taggart of Taggart and Torrens (former drummer Our Lady Peace)

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 42 countries.