TeeTalk Ep. 36 – Golf Talk From Around The World. Tours, Equipment & More

The boys kick off October with a chat about the latest golf news from around the world,. They wrap up the win by Cameron Champ at the Safeway Open, fine play by Canadian players at that tournament, and discuss the low scores needed to qualify for the Shriners Hospital for Childrens Open.

Also on the docket – Rory McIlroy voices concerns about European Tour courses, Bio Kim gets a major suspension from the Korean PGA Tour, the possible U.S. Open rota, and “hot” golf club testing under the spotlight again.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 36 – The hottest topics in golf this week

