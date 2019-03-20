TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 6 – European Tour Member Aaron Cockerill of Manitoba

In Episode 6 of the TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf, along with Producer Nick Gallinger, wrap up The Players Championship and the recent success of Rory McIlroy. They also welcome rising Canadian talent Aaron Cockerill of Manitoba about playing on the European Tour and Challenge Tour.

Cockerill shares about his road to one of the top tours in the world, the adventures so far, and his expectations and goals for the season to come.

They also look ahead to tour play in the week ahead, the Canadians in action, and preview the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify.

