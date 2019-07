This week the guys break down the PGA TOUR 3M Open and the win by Matthew Wolff, discuss the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, share some insight from the CP Women’s Open media day, and welcome in Canadian LPGA legend Lorie Kane for a feature interview.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast Episode 24 – Lorie Kane



Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 39 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.