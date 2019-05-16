TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 14 – Featuring LPGA and PGA Tour Caddies: Nate Blasko, Ryan Desveaux & Kyle Peters

Episode 14 is loaded with caddy talk as the loopers for Corey Conners (Kyle Peters), Ryan O’Toole (Ryan Desveaux) and Hannah Green (Nate Blasko) share stories from the road and their seasons so far.

Kyle dishes on the improbable run that saw his man go from Monday Qualifying for the Valero Texas Open to the winner’s circle and a sudden trip to The Masters.

We also preview the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and make a few predictions.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 14

