TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 9 – Marc Savard, Former NHL Star and Accomplished Golfer

April 10, 2019 Scott MacLeod Podcast, Tee Shots 0

Former NHL star Marc Savard joins the show for a fun conversation. During his time with the Rangers, Thrashers, Flames, and Bruins he found another sporting passion, golf, and we chat about how it has invaded his life in a fantastic way.

He tells us all about his love for golf equipment, stories from the courses he has played, and the tournaments he has played in. He even shares some tales about who the good and bad golfers are among his NHL brethren.

We also preview The Masters for 2019, including the players to watch.

UNIONDALE, NY – APRIL 12: Marc Savard #91 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his teams sixth goal against the New York Islanders on April 12, 2009 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The Bruins won the game 6-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

