We close out a very busy RBC Canadian Open week with a breakdown of all the action, full details of Stefan’s first experience as a PGA TOUR caddy, and a preview the U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach.

Ryan French of Monday Q Info, Twitter: @acaseofthegolf1 , joins us for the feature interview to talk about the many untold stories of professional golf.

