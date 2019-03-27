TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 7 – PGA of Canada Professional Nick Starchuk On Coaching

In Episode 7 of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf, along with Producer Nick Gallinger, discuss Paul Casey’s success at the Valspar Championship, a suspension on the PGA TOUR, and an odd call out for an emergency lesson for the defending Masters Champion.

The boys also consider the impact of having Rory McIlroy at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open and they welcome in 2013 PGA of Ontario Teacher of the Year Nick Starchuk in the feature interview to give deep insight on golf coaching and his journey in it.

