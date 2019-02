In Episode 2 of the TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf catch up with PING Canada’s Andre Borys to discuss the wide-ranging new product line from the company.

With Andre they chat about engineering heritage of the company, touch on PING’s 60th anniversary, and talk player reactions to the new clubs.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.