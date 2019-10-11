TeeTalk Ep. 37: Ryan Barath of GolfWRX.com – Vintage Clubs and The Joys of Golf

A very full show (and fun) this week. We discuss the putting success of Kevin N on the PGA Tour and welcome in guest Ryan Barath of GolfWRX.com to talk vintage golf clubs, how to get more joy from the game of golf, and how golf can remain as relevant as possible in a changing society.

We also debut two new discussion segments – Birdie or Bogey and Mailbag where we answer listener, reader, and follower questions. We think you’ll like them both.

And a golf tip? We provide one of those too!

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 37 – Ryan Barath of GolfWRX.com

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 45 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.