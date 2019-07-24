TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 26 – The Open Wrap-up and NCAA Golf With Noah Steele

We wrap up the 148th Open Championship and the memorable victory by Shane Lowry.

We’re also joined by Canadian Noah Steele, a student golf athlete at Sam Houston State University (and 2-time Flagstick Open winner), to discuss the process of getting recruited and playing golf at the NCAA level.

He reveals what is involved in the recruiting process and what takes up his time each week as a college golfer.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 26: The Open Wrap and NCAA Golf with Noah Steele

