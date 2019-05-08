TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 13 – Featuring TJ Rule, Golf Away Tours

This week of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast Scott returns from Northern Ireland and gives some details on his travels, the boys talk about the surprising PGA TOUR win by Max Homa, and touch on slow play in golf.

We also talk about the new additions to the RBC Canadian Open field and welcome TJ Rule of Golf Away Tours to chat about golf travel. He shares some travel tips, details on top destinations, and reveals what he believes are some of the top emerging golf locations around the world.

TeeTalk Episode 13

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.