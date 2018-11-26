Ten Reasons to Play Indoor Simulated Golf

1. Golf all year:

Even when it’s too hot for comfort outside, you can play inside at a

Don’t let the climate dictate when you play.

2. Stay connected with our golfing friends and community:

Players often say farewell to their golfing connections in late October and then not see them until late April. Indoor golf keeps your golf social life continuous.

3. Keep your golf game in shape:

The competitive club season starts very quickly in May when you’ve hardly swung a club!

Taking six months off the game is sub-optimal for good golf.

4.The technology is really good these days!

Indoor golf technology has come a long way. This golf simulator experience in Toronto is a good example of how realistic the technology can be.

The technology allows for productive training and on-course play simulation.

The latest technology can make use of high-speed cameras or be radar-based. Both excellent and leading edge.

You can even use Trackman, as used by 80% of PGA professionals. It now has a state-of-the-art simulator with stunning graphics and unique features.