The David Hearn Foundation Looking For Kia Grant Applicants

The David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant is now accepting 2018 applications.

Kia Canada and PGA TOUR golfer and Kia ambassador David Hearn launched the initiative in 2017 and saw great success. The 2017 Grant recipients were Everett Craven from Woodstock, ON and Johnathon Coffey from Shallow Lake, ON.

The David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant is a joint initiative between Kia Canada Inc. (KCI) and Canadian PGA TOUR golfer David Hearn to encourage and enable junior golfers to give back to their communities by recognizing their local Alzheimer Society chapter. The David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant will award two junior golfers each with a $4,500 cheque to direct to the local Alzheimer Society chapter of their choice.

The two grant recipients will also receive the following:

Invitation to play in the 2018 David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic at Brantford Golf & Country Club on July 30, 2018 (including transportation and accommodations if needed). The winners will also be formally acknowledged by both Hearn and KCI, and their selected Alzheimer Society chapters will be presented with the cheques. $500 Gift Card to Golf Town each

2018 IMPORTANT DATES:

Tuesday May 22, 2018 – Applications Open

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 – Application Deadline @ 6:00pm EST

– Application Deadline @ Wednesday, July 4, 2018 – Winners Selected

– Winners Selected Friday, July 6, 2018 – Winners Announced

– Winners Announced Monday, July 30, 2018 – Winners take part in the 2018 David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic (playing golf, reception attendance, and receiving awards)