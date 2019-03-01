The Future For Golf In Canada? Golf Canada Releases New Strategic Plan

Calling it the “…a road map for operational, competitive and commercial success that outlines the most critical priorities of our business, Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum introduced the 2019-2022 Golf Canada Strategic Plan at the organization’s Annual General Meeting in Dorval, Quebec on Friday.

“The plan is supported by a sound organizational structure of volunteers, staff and constituents, and a commitment to ensuring an environment for our sport rooted in fun, excellence, inclusion, respect, accountability, both on and off the golf course,” he added in his opening remarks.

It’s a challenging time for some aspects of golf in this country and Applebaum pointed to their association’s need “to increase Canadian participation and increase excellence in golf.”

The key tenets of their plan focuses on golf services, sport, championships, commercial, and relationships.

You can read the full plan at the link below and see the video from the presentation. We will add in the 2018 Golf Canada Annual Report after it is released.

2018 Golf Canada Strategic Plan

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

