The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre Adds Two Members to Professional Staff

The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre has made their latest staff announcements official. The golf facility located near the shores of Lake Ontario in Kingston, Ontario has added PGA of Canada Class A member Scott Mikkelsen and former PGA TOUR member Matt McQuillan to their team.

The announcement came in the form of a letter to members from General Manager and Executive Professional Chris Barber.

Mikkelsen, most recently the Head Professional at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Ottawa, is no stranger to the Limestone City. He spent part of his formative years as a golf professional as an Assistant at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club. That is where Barber and he became acquainted.

Mikkelsen counts stints as Head Professional at the Camelot Golf & Country Club, Pineview Golf Club, and Mississippi Golf Club on his resume, and he will assume the role of Head Golf Professional at The Landings.

Barber shared that this will allow him to re-focus his own role on business development, while heading the lesson programs, and playing a bit more with members. Mikkelsen will handle most of the day-to-day operations.

“He is one of the most personable people I know, and it will not take long for me to get Scott up to speed on our operations,” said Barber. “I have no doubt he will raise the bar of excellence in our pro shop.”

Also joining the team at The Landings is Matt McQuillan. A native Kinsgtonian who was once the #1 ranked junior golfer in Canada, he went on to turn professional at the age of 21. Now, 37, McQuillan won on the Canadian Tour in 2005 and ascended to the PGA TOUR at the Fall 2010 Qualifying School. He played the PGA TOUR full-time in 2011 and 2012. He counts a tie for 3rd place at the John Deere Classic as his best PGA TOUR finish.

McQuillan worked his away from full-time playing in 2018 when he joined the staff at Cataraqui Golf & Curling Club. He will begin his tenure at The Landings by helping Barber run their indoor golf school, starting January 13th. He will be involved in customer service and teaching.

–by Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

