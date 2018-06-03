The Marshes Golf Academy Delivers All-Year Success

(Sponsored Content) One of the greatest joys of golf is improving. Acquiring new skills and technique to help you get more joy out of the game, no matter your age of skill level, just happens to be a specialty for the team at The Marshes, Ottawa’s leading public golf club.

Working from their extensive practice facility, The Marshes Golf Academy offers a myriad of programs that suit the needs of just about any golfer. Their massive range features an expansive 1.85 acre grass tee deck, seven grass target greens, and ample space on their practice putting and chipping greens. From there it is easy for golfers to transition to Marchwood, their 9-hole Short Course, and the full Championship layout.

“We’re proud to be able to offer programs for every level of golfer at The Marshes,” says Head Professional Derek MacDonald, widely acclaimed as one of the best teachers in the region. “While we are recognized as a National Junior Golf Development, we offer Lessons and programs for Little Linksters, Learn to Play, Introduction to Competition, as well as Learn to Compete. It’s been exciting seeing everyone from 4 years old, to NCAA players, and all the way to tour professionals come to our property for coaching.”

The Marshes Golf Academy offers a wide array of Private and Semi-Private Lessons with their staff of Teaching Professionals and Performance Specialists. With the latest technologies on hand (TrackMan Launch Monitors, MySwing 3-D Motion Capture, BodiTrak Pressure Mat, SAM Puttlab, and more) they can cater their programs to handle the needs of beginner to expert. That includes the popular Get Golf Ready Education Series, Corporate Clinics, or High-Performance Coaching Programs.

As mentioned by MacDonald, The Marshes is recognized by Golf Canada and Golf Ontario as a Junior Development Centre. As a result, they provide a clear development pathway for children in golf, following national standards. The wide range of programs encourage a lifelong relationship with golf, whether that simply be for fun, or for a more competitive experience.

There is still space left in the Summer and Fall LEARN TO PLAY PROGRAM, for the August JUNIOR CAMPS, and for the Fall AFTER SCHOOL GOLF program. The club will also be hosting a junior SKILLS CHALLENGE on June 16th.

If your summer is filled up already and you can’t make time for game improvement in the golf season, The Marshes has you covered as well. Established last year, their Winter Golf Academy will be back this season with a convenient location and a full level of amenities, whether you want to train, or simply practice.

To sign up or hear more about their instructional offerings, contact The Marshes Golf Academy today at (613) 271-3370 or visit www.marshesgolfclub.com

