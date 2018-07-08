The Merry Mex Will Join The Party At the 2018 RBC Canadian Open

– Three-time Champion Lee Trevino Will Be Honoured –

Three time RBC Canadian Open Champion will be part of the festivities at this year RBC Canadian Open.

Trevino, who captured the National Championship in 1871, 1977, and 1979 will be honoured with a special award during the RBC Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Day on Tuesday, July 24. (11 a.m.)

The day will see the induction of Gail Graham and Arthur Vernon Machon into the Hall of Fame and Trevino will join more than 20 of the hall’s members at the event, which is free to the public.

Trevino won the first RBC Canadian Open conducted at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, and given that it may be the last time it is hosted by the club, it seems only appropriate that he be part of the festivities.

When Trevino won the Canadian title in 1971 it completed the “Triple Crown” as he also captured the U.S. Open and The Open that year. He will be furnished with a keepsake edition of the Triple Crown trophy at this year’s Hall of Fame day.

With the recent date change for the RBC Canadian Open to the week before the U.S. Open, beginning in 2019, the Triple Crown will now see the Canadian event as the first leg in the journey.

“We are absolutely honoured to welcome golf legend Lee Trevino back to Canada to help celebrate RBC Hall of Fame Day at the RBC Canadian Open,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum.” As a three-time Canadian Open winner and one of only two golfers ever to win the illusive Triple Crown trophy, we are extremely proud to have Mr. Trevino participate in RBC Hall of Fame Day and celebrate his unique and meaningful connection to Canada’s National Open Championship.”

The RBC Hall of Fame Day celebration on July 24th begins at 11 a.m. It will be hosted by Canadian golf legend Sandra Post, an honoured member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Following the free public outdoor induction ceremony, Trevino and attending members of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame will participate in a gala luncheon—the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Induction Celebration presented by Emerick Construction—taking place inside the clubhouse at Glen Abbey. Individual tickets can be purchased by clicking here and full tables are also available by contacting cghf@golfcanada.ca. In addition, a silent auction—open online to the public—will be taking place in conjunction with the RBC Hall of Fame Day celebration with all proceeds going to the Golf Canada Foundation in support of Canadian golf heritage.

