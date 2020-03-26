The National Allied Golf Associations Release Group Statement

After mutual consultation, on Wednesday five of the key stakeholders in Canadian golf who make up the National Allied Golf Associations (NAGA) released a joint statement in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In multiple provinces only “essential” businesses have been allowed to operate, as dictated by the government, causing many golf clubs to close, although the majority in the country had not yet opened for annual play.

In preparation for that possibility and given the current movement within the nation to reduce the population’s activity to help reduce the spread of this new Corona Virus, NAGA came forward with a united declaration.

It was markedly softer than the statements made by Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum to the Canadian Press this past weekend that advocated for all golf facilities to close. This was in line with the letter that followed soon after from British Columbia Golf CEO Kris Jonasson appealing to the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Sunday, March 22nd to suspend play at all course. (No link to that letter as the related post on the British Columbia Golf page has been transformed into a Covid-19 Update. See that here.)

With varying perspectives in play it is not surprising that the tone of the NAGA statement falls a little more to the centre of the topic while stressing health and safety in an industry that employs many Canadians.

The memo, which was released across multiple platforms, consisted of the following: