The Open Makes 15,000 More Tickets Available

In making its return to Northern Ireland for the 1st time since 1951 the tickets for the championship days of The Open, the world’s oldest professional golf tournament, sold out quickly, but there has been a reprieve of sorts. The R&A has worked on a plan to create more capacity at Royal Portrush and the result is that some 15,000 more tickets will be availble for the 148th Open.

The championship day tickets will go on sale April 15.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “From the moment tickets and hospitality packages went on sale last year it was clear that there was huge demand from fans to attend this historic occasion.

“We have been working closely with the government agencies, our advisers and contractors to assess whether we could accommodate some more fans on each day of the Championship and have decided that we can do so without impacting on the outstanding spectator experience we provide.

“We are delighted to be able to offer more fans the opportunity to book their place at Royal Portrush by releasing additional tickets and introducing two new hospitality experiences, which will enhance even further what will be a fantastic atmosphere in July.”

There is still time for fans to join the waiting list and sign up to The One Club for free in order to gain priority access to the additional tickets by registering viaTheOpen.com/Tickets.

Fans who have signed up will receive an email from The R&A with instructions on how to purchase tickets before they go on sale on 15 April.

The R&A has also been able to introduce two new world-class hospitality packages at Faulkner’s Place and The Dunluce Pavilion, both of which are available to purchase now via TheOpen.com/Hospitality

Fans are advised that purchasing tickets and hospitality for The 148th Open can only be purchased through The Open’s official channels and verified partners. Fans who use a ticket purchased on their behalf by an unofficial supplier or third-party reseller risk being denied entry to the course.

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, said, “We very much welcome this announcement and it is evident from the Championship’s record-breaking sell-out of tickets to date that there is great excitement for its return to Northern Ireland for the first time in almost 70 years.

“This increase in capacity will give even more people an opportunity to visit our shores and with tens of thousands of spectators and visitors from across the world expected to be in attendance, it is shaping up to be the biggest event ever held here

“We’re working with our partners at The R&A, the Council and many other agencies, to deliver a fantastic event in July and we can’t wait to show our local, national and international visitors the best of NI and the legacy it will leave for golf, sport and tourism here.”

The 148th Open will be played at Royal Portrush, Portrush, Northern Ireland, from July 14-21, 2019.