The Ottawa Heart Institute to Benefit from Twenty Four Hours of Golf Fundraiser at Golf-O-Max

PGA of Canada-Ottawa Zone Golf Professional Scott Johnson and his friend Colin Zappia, a realtor with Sutton Ottawa Real Estate, both unfortunately lost their fathers to heart attacks.

Their fathers, Ron Johnson and Tony Zappia, were long-time friends in Cornwall, Ontario and Scott and Colin thought they would honor their fathers by bringing awareness to heart disease by launching an initiative to raise funds for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

With that goal in mind, Scott and Colin have initiated their first 24 Hours of Golf Fundraiser for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Scott Johnson recently talked to Flagstick Golf Magazine/Flagstick.com about their fundraising initiative.

“The fundraiser is being held at Golf-O-Max on Baxter Road in Ottawa from noon on Friday, April 26 to noon on Saturday, April 27. Teams of 16 will compete in a relay format (noon – 6; 6 – midnight; midnight – 6; 6 – noon) over the 24 hours. Teams are broken up into 4 foursomes with different foursomes playing in the 6 hour blocks. It costs $100 to register for the event and the request is for each participant to raise $500 in pledges. If the $500 in pledges is raised, the participant gets her/his entry fee back or they can donate it to the charity.”

As for prizes, Scott indicated that this fundraiser has nothing to do with skill but that it’s all about participation and money raised for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. The team that raises the most money for charity will win a three-day, two-night stay for all 16 players at the Rocky Crest Resort in Muskoka with golf packages at three premier courses Grandview, Rocky Crest and Lake Joseph Club with green fees and accommodations included and some restrictions applying. The individual that raises the most money for charity will win a full set of Titleist golf clubs. There will also be team prizes for cumulative long drive and close to the hole competitions. More team prizes will be announced in the near future.

The Inspiration

As to the beginning of this fundraising initiative for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Scott says, “It all started a couple of years ago when Colin posted something on LinkedIn. February is Heart Month and he posted that for every home he bought or sold during that month, he would donate $500 to the Heart Institute in honor of his dad Tony. Our dads were good buddies growing up in Cornwall, so I offered to match the first $500. It only took a few days for Colin to sell his first house and I had to get the chequebook out.

I had been thinking about doing some kind of golf marathon at Golf-O-Max, not to this degree, but something where I would go and play 24 hours straight and get pledges for myself. That idea kind of morphed into something a little bigger, and about a year ago Colin and I had lunch and I pitched him the idea. Colin liked the idea and we refined it a little bit as time went on and we’re now ready to go with the first year for this charity event and hopefully many more in years to come.”

If you or a group of your friends are interested in this initiative, Scott and Colin ask that you go to their 24hoursofgolf.ca presented by Sutton Ottawa website for further information. Contact Scott and Colin through the website and register by clicking on – Start a team or Join a team. They would be more than happy to piece a team together and sponsorship opportunities are also available.