The PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Pro-Lady was FUN

“It’s always a Great Day at Loch March”, is the Carp, Ontario club’s mantra and it certainly was for the participants in the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Pro-Lady competition on the Flagstick.com Players Tour on Monday August 19th.

The Pro-Lady had Swing Control as their presenting sponsor as well as participating sponsors Georgian Bay Spirit Co., Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits and Marc Joseph, New York.

Twenty-one PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals with teams of three ladies participated in the Pro-Lady and judging by the conversation and laughter during lunch and in the cocktail hour before dinner, it is the opinion of this writer that the order of the day was FUN.

Loch March

The Head Professional at Loch March is Danielle Nadon and if she ever gives up her professional job, there might be a gig waiting for her as a master of ceremonies. With an anxious group of famished golfers eagerly eyeing the generous buffet table, Danielle called out Table 7. But before those seated at table 7 could go to the buffet, there was a catch. They had to sing a song and they did. This procedure went on for the next half hour with again amazement at the song selections and laughter at many of the performances.

I did say FUN.

The standard close to the hole and long drive prizes were awarded as well as one low gross team prize to the GUNNGOLF Team of Graham Gunn, Alison Canavan, Marie Drolet and Julie Menard. By the way, the long drive for the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals was won by its Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter and as Danielle Nadon said – “Nice to see a lady beat the men.”

What made the event even more FUN was the reception, care and attention given by the staff at Loch March all day under trying circumstances. The Canadian Flag was flying at half mast due to a death in the Loch March Family on the evening before and even with heavy hearts, staff carried on in the Loch March fashion.

Congratulations to everyone who participated in the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Pro-Lady Event on the Flagstick.com Players Tour at Loch March.

