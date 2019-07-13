Thibault Takes Down Ontario Women’s Amateur

BELLEVILLE, ON (Via Golf Ontario)– Muggy conditions kicked off the fourth and final round of the 104th annual Ontario Women’s Amateur Championships from Black Bear Ridge Golf Course. The final day would produce both an amazing comeback attempt from Emily Zhu (Team Canada National Junior Squad Member) and also an excellent display of toughness from Brigitte Thibault (Team Canada National Amateur Squad Member). This toughness allowed Thibault, who had been the leader after days two and three, to claim the title.
Zhu (National Pines Golf Club) came out very strong, carding a 4-under par 36 on the front and actually taking the lead after nine holes but Thibault battled back tying things on the 12th with a nice birdie. The two would stay tied until late when Zhu would bogey 16 and 17. Thibault bogeyed 18 but would still claim the title by one stroke, firing a final round +1 (73). Zhu would finish with the only under par round of the day, a -2 (70) and claim the silver medal. Hailey McLaughlin (Granite GC) took home the bronze medal after another steady round of +1 (73) to finish 5 strokes back of the leader.
A thrilled Thibault spoke of her win after the round. “I knew my game wasn’t clutch-clutch the past few days, but I just tried to keep my head up” she said. “I knew Emily was playing really well and she wasn’t going to go away, so I just focused on myself and I’m someone who never gives up.” She then mentioned what it means to win this particular trophy. “It’s obviously a honour, I love to see the previous winners that have all took this kind of step to where they are now. I see a lot of names from Team Canada and excited to see where this could take me.”
Leaderboard
|1
|Brigitte Thibault Public Player
|-1
|F
|+1
|71
|67
|76
|73
|287
|2
|Emily Zhu National Pines Golf Club
|E
|F
|-2
|73
|73
|72
|70
|288
|3
|Hailey McLaughlin Granite GC
|+4
|F
|+1
|69
|73
|77
|73
|292
|4
|Tiana Cruz Ladies GC of Toronto
|+5
|F
|+1
|76
|72
|72
|73
|293
|5
|Sarah Dunning Westmount G & CC
|+8
|F
|+1
|73
|74
|76
|73
|296
|T6
|Sadie Dewinton-Davies Public Player
|+9
|F
|+1
|75
|72
|77
|73
|297
|T6
|Jasmine Ly Kingsville Golf & Country
|+9
|F
|+2
|73
|75
|75
|74
|297
|8
|Brooke Rivers Brampton GC
|+11
|F
|+1
|74
|79
|73
|73
|299
|T9
|Catherine Zhang Station Creek GC
|+15
|F
|+2
|77
|78
|74
|74
|303
|T9
|Madeline Marck-Sherk Bridgewater Country Club
|+15
|F
|+2
|76
|80
|73
|74
|303
|T9
|Claire Hernandez Thornhill Club
|+15
|F
|+2
|76
|76
|77
|74
|303
|T9
|Sydney Naro Public Player
|+15
|F
|+5
|77
|78
|71
|77
|303
|T13
|Katie Cranston Oakville Golf Club
|+16
|F
|E
|82
|75
|75
|72
|304
|T13
|Julia Hodgson Donalda Club
|+16
|F
|+2
|74
|76
|80
|74
|304
|T15
|Sarah Gallagher Blue Springs Golf Club
|+17
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|80
|75
|305
|T15
|Hailey Katona Tilbury Golf Club
|+17
|F
|+9
|75
|76
|73
|81
|305
|T17
|Kristen Giles Eagle Ridge Golf Club
|+18
|F
|+2
|75
|78
|79
|74
|306
|T17
|Emily Ward Grand Niagara GC
|+18
|F *
|E
|74
|83
|77
|72
|306
|T19
|Judith Kyrinis Granite GC
|+19
|F *
|+3
|80
|78
|74
|75
|307
|T19
|Mackenzie Morrison St. George’s Golf & Count
|+19
|F *
|+2
|78
|76
|79
|74
|307
|T21
|Diana McDonald Loyalist CC
|+20
|F
|+5
|76
|78
|77
|77
|308
|T21
|Mary Ann Hayward St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+20
|F
|+9
|76
|70
|81
|81
|308
|T21
|Vaijayanti Bharkhada Caledon Woods GC
|+20
|F
|+8
|82
|76
|70
|80
|308
|T24
|Ashley Chow The Lake Joseph Club
|+21
|F *
|+2
|79
|77
|79
|74
|309
|T24
|Abbie Anghelescu Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+21
|F
|+7
|74
|74
|82
|79
|309
|T26
|Haley Yerxa Public Player
|+22
|F
|+6
|75
|77
|80
|78
|310
|T26
|Kelsey Sear York Downs Golf & Country
|+22
|F
|+7
|77
|79
|75
|79
|310
|T26
|Krystal (Zhuotong) Li The Summit G&CC
|+22
|F
|+9
|76
|77
|76
|81
|310
|T26
|Kate Johnston Brantford G&CC
|+22
|F *
|+3
|76
|81
|78
|75
|310
|T26
|Alexis McMurray Glen Abbey GC
|+22
|F *
|+3
|78
|76
|81
|75
|310
|T31
|Madison Barber The Landings Golf Club
|+23
|F *
|+6
|86
|72
|75
|78
|311
|T31
|Marion Reid Islington GC
|+23
|F *
|+6
|81
|77
|75
|78
|311
|T33
|Sarah Beqaj Toronto Golf Club
|+24
|F
|+8
|78
|77
|77
|80
|312
|T33
|Nicole Gal Oakville Golf Club
|+24
|F
|+9
|77
|78
|76
|81
|312
|T35
|Alexandra Taylor Lookout Point Country Clu
|+25
|F
|+10
|79
|75
|77
|82
|313
|T35
|Kiley Rodrigues Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+25
|F *
|+3
|79
|76
|83
|75
|313
|T37
|Megan Miron Hamilton G & CC
|+26
|F *
|+8
|81
|78
|75
|80
|314
|T37
|Ellie Szeryk Public Player
|+26
|F *
|+7
|80
|79
|76
|79
|314
|T39
|Adele Chun Station Creek GC
|+27
|F *
|+6
|82
|78
|77
|78
|315
|T39
|Kacey Walker Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+27
|F *
|+6
|79
|81
|77
|78
|315
|T41
|Brooke MacKinnon Maple City Country Club
|+29
|F *
|+10
|82
|78
|75
|82
|317
|T41
|Delana Basanisi Rattlesnake Point GC
|+29
|F *
|+7
|73
|81
|84
|79
|317
|T43
|Jessie Mercer Black Bear Ridge GC
|+30
|F *
|+6
|77
|74
|89
|78
|318
|T43
|Lexie McKay King’s Riding GC
|+30
|F *
|+5
|83
|80
|78
|77
|318
|T43
|Lilian Klekner-Alt Public Player
|+30
|F *
|+5
|83
|77
|81
|77
|318
|46
|Monet Chun The Summit G&CC
|+32
|F *
|+8
|83
|81
|76
|80
|320
|47
|Bo Brown Blue Springs Golf Club
|+33
|F *
|+6
|80
|81
|82
|78
|321
|48
|Annie Piggott Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+34
|F *
|+6
|77
|86
|81
|78
|322
|49
|Cynthia Zhao Station Creek GC
|+37
|F *
|+7
|81
|81
|84
|79
|325
|T50
|Kayla Burke Lookout Point Country Clu
|+38
|F *
|+10
|83
|80
|81
|82
|326
|T50
|Jennifer Lochhead Hamilton G & CC
|+38
|–
|–
|90
|81
|83
|254
|T52
|Natasha Lehman Spring Lakes GC
|+39
|F *
|+9
|79
|82
|85
|81
|327
|T52
|Vanessa Chychrun Beacon Hall GC
|+39
|F *
|+7
|80
|84
|84
|79
|327
|54
|Shehna Akbary Diamondback Golf Club
|+41
|F *
|+10
|83
|80
|84
|82
|329
|55
|Danielle Sawyer Shelter Valley Pines GC
|+42
|F *
|+10
|83
|81
|84
|82
|330
|56
|Meghan Dove Public Player
|+45
|–
|–
|84
|95
|82
|261
|57
|Kelly Koselek Cedar Brae GC
|+46
|–
|–
|88
|86
|88
|262
|58
|Maria Chang Emerald Hills Golf & Coun
|+49
|–
|–
|96
|84
|85
|265
|59
|Meredith Stanford Coppinwood
|+60
|–
|–
|95
|91
|90
|276