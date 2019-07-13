What's New?

Thibault Takes Down Ontario Women’s Amateur

July 13, 2019

Brigitte Thibault wins the 104th Ontario Women's Amateur Championship (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

BELLEVILLE, ON (Via Golf Ontario)– Muggy conditions kicked off the fourth and final round of the 104th annual Ontario Women’s Amateur Championships from Black Bear Ridge Golf Course. The final day would produce both an amazing comeback attempt from Emily Zhu (Team Canada National Junior Squad Member) and also an excellent display of toughness from Brigitte Thibault (Team Canada National Amateur Squad Member). This toughness allowed Thibault, who had been the leader after days two and three, to claim the title.

Zhu (National Pines Golf Club) came out very strong, carding a 4-under par 36 on the front and actually taking the lead after nine holes but Thibault battled back tying things on the 12th with a nice birdie. The two would stay tied until late when Zhu would bogey 16 and 17. Thibault bogeyed 18 but would still claim the title by one stroke, firing a final round +1 (73). Zhu would finish with the only under par round of the day, a -2 (70) and claim the silver medal. Hailey McLaughlin (Granite GC) took home the bronze medal after another steady round of +1 (73) to finish 5 strokes back of the leader.

A thrilled Thibault spoke of her win after the round. “I knew my game wasn’t clutch-clutch the past few days, but I just tried to keep my head up” she said. “I knew Emily was playing really well and she wasn’t going to go away, so I just focused on myself and I’m someone who never gives up.” She then mentioned what it means to win this particular trophy. “It’s obviously a honour, I love to see the previous winners that have all took this kind of step to where they are now. I see a lot of names from Team Canada and excited to see where this could take me.”

Leaderboard

1Brigitte Thibault  Public Player-1F+171677673287
2Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf ClubEF-273737270288
3Hailey McLaughlin  Granite GC+4F+169737773292
4Tiana Cruz  Ladies GC of Toronto+5F+176727273293
5Sarah Dunning  Westmount G & CC+8F+173747673296
T6Sadie Dewinton-Davies  Public Player+9F+175727773297
T6Jasmine Ly  Kingsville Golf & Country+9F+273757574297
8Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC+11F+174797373299
T9Catherine Zhang  Station Creek GC+15F+277787474303
T9Madeline Marck-Sherk  Bridgewater Country Club+15F+276807374303
T9Claire Hernandez  Thornhill Club+15F+276767774303
T9Sydney Naro  Public Player+15F+577787177303
T13Katie Cranston  Oakville Golf Club+16FE82757572304
T13Julia Hodgson  Donalda Club+16F+274768074304
T15Sarah Gallagher  Blue Springs Golf Club+17F+375758075305
T15Hailey Katona  Tilbury Golf Club+17F+975767381305
T17Kristen Giles  Eagle Ridge Golf Club+18F+275787974306
T17Emily Ward  Grand Niagara GC+18F *E74837772306
T19Judith Kyrinis  Granite GC+19F *+380787475307
T19Mackenzie Morrison  St. George’s Golf & Count+19F *+278767974307
T21Diana McDonald  Loyalist CC+20F+576787777308
T21Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country+20F+976708181308
T21Vaijayanti Bharkhada  Caledon Woods GC+20F+882767080308
T24Ashley Chow  The Lake Joseph Club+21F *+279777974309
T24Abbie Anghelescu  Cataraqui Golf & Country+21F+774748279309
T26Haley Yerxa  Public Player+22F+675778078310
T26Kelsey Sear  York Downs Golf & Country+22F+777797579310
T26Krystal (Zhuotong) Li  The Summit G&CC+22F+976777681310
T26Kate Johnston  Brantford G&CC+22F *+376817875310
T26Alexis McMurray  Glen Abbey GC+22F *+378768175310
T31Madison Barber  The Landings Golf Club+23F *+686727578311
T31Marion Reid  Islington GC+23F *+681777578311
T33Sarah Beqaj  Toronto Golf Club+24F+878777780312
T33Nicole Gal  Oakville Golf Club+24F+977787681312
T35Alexandra Taylor  Lookout Point Country Clu+25F+1079757782313
T35Kiley Rodrigues  Cataraqui Golf & Country+25F *+379768375313
T37Megan Miron  Hamilton G & CC+26F *+881787580314
T37Ellie Szeryk  Public Player+26F *+780797679314
T39Adele Chun  Station Creek GC+27F *+682787778315
T39Kacey Walker  Credit Valley Golf & Coun+27F *+679817778315
T41Brooke MacKinnon  Maple City Country Club+29F *+1082787582317
T41Delana Basanisi  Rattlesnake Point GC+29F *+773818479317
T43Jessie Mercer  Black Bear Ridge GC+30F *+677748978318
T43Lexie McKay  King’s Riding GC+30F *+583807877318
T43Lilian Klekner-Alt  Public Player+30F *+583778177318
46Monet Chun  The Summit G&CC+32F *+883817680320
47Bo Brown  Blue Springs Golf Club+33F *+680818278321
48Annie Piggott  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl+34F *+677868178322
49Cynthia Zhao  Station Creek GC+37F *+781818479325
T50Kayla Burke  Lookout Point Country Clu+38F *+1083808182326
T50Jennifer Lochhead  Hamilton G & CC+38908183254
T52Natasha Lehman  Spring Lakes GC+39F *+979828581327
T52Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC+39F *+780848479327
54Shehna Akbary  Diamondback Golf Club+41F *+1083808482329
55Danielle Sawyer  Shelter Valley Pines GC+42F *+1083818482330
56Meghan Dove  Public Player+45849582261
57Kelly Koselek  Cedar Brae GC+46888688262
58Maria Chang  Emerald Hills Golf & Coun+49968485265
59Meredith Stanford  Coppinwood+60959190276

