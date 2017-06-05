Thirteen Canadians Highlight 2017 Manulife Classic Field

With the completion of the Monday qualifier today, the field is now solidified for the 2017 Manulife Classic. Play gets underway on Thursday.

The Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge will host most of the best players in the world and the home country fans will have a lot to cheer about with 13 Canadians in the field.

The scope of the players includes four of the top six players in the Rolex World Rankings and last week’s Shoprite LPGA Classic winner, In-Kyung Kim.

Among the players competing for the $1.7 million purse will be the tournament’s three past champions and many other household names.

Six Canadians finished inside the top 9 at today’s Monday Qualifier but none could grab one of the top two spots which would have advanced them to the field. As a result, the field will continue to feature thirteen Canadian players.

They include: Brooke Henderson,Lorie Kane, Alena Sharp, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Augusta James, Samantha Richdale, and Jennifer Ha. Added to the field by sponsor exemptions are Manulife Ladies Classic Award recipient, Grace St. Germain, along with Maddie Szeryk, Brittany Marchand, Vivian Tsui, Jaclyn Lee, and Manulife player ambassador, Jennifer Kirby.

“We’re proud to showcase a combination of the very best talents in Canadian golf,” said John Gaskin, Tournament Director. “Golf fans are sure to be treated to an unbelievable showcase of world-class golf.”

Complete Field

PLAYERS

Beth Allen

Alison Lee

Karlin Beck

Ilhee Lee

Laetitia Beck

Luciane Lee

Ashleigh Buhai

Mi Hyang Lee

Hannah Burke

Minjee Lee

Katie Burnett

Jaclyn Lee * (a)

Dori Carter

Alejandra Llaneza

Silvia Cavalleri

Gaby Lopez

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Lee Lopez

Chella Choi

Briana Mao

In Gee Chun

Brittany Marchand *

Karen Chung

Caroline Masson

Holly Clyburn

Catriona Matthew

Jenny Coleman

Kristy McPherson

Emily Collins

Stephanie Meadow

Jacqui Concolino

Wichanee Meechai

Laura Davies

Giulia Molinaro

Perrine Delacour

Belen Mozo

Laura Diaz

Ji Young Oh

Brianna Do

Ryann O’Toole

Wendy Doolan

Lee-Anne Pace

Justine Dreher

Jane Park

Lindy Duncan

Annie Park

Austin Ernst

Sadena Parks

Laura Gonzalez Escallon

Maria Parra

Shanshan Feng

Emily K. Pedersen

Simin Feng

Suzann Pettersen

Allyssa Ferrell

Pornanong Phatlum

Shannon Fish Michelle Piyapattra

Grace St. Germain * (a)

Krista Puisite

Julieta Granada

Beatriz Recari

Jaye Marie Green

Paula Reto

Jennifer Ha

Samantha Richdale

Mina Harigae

Rachel Rohanna

Nasa Hataoka

Julia Roth

Brooke M. Henderson

Demi Runas

Celine Herbin

Lizette Salas

Nannette Hill

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong

Dani Holmqvist

Maia Schechter

Charley Hull

Giulia Sergas

Mi Jung Hur

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Vicky Hurst

Alena Sharp

Daniela Iacobelli

Madeleine Sheils

Karine Icher

Kelly Shon

Caroline Inglis

Sarah Jane Smith

Augusta James

Nontaya Srisawang

Nicole Jeray

Mariah Stackhouse

Tiffany Joh

Angela Stanford

Felicity Johnson

Jackie Stoelting

Ariya Jutanugarn

Bertine Strauss

Lorie Kane

Thidapa Suwannapura

Danielle Kang

Maddie Szeryk * (a)

Haeji Kang

Kris Tamulis

Sarah Kemp

Kelly Tan

Katie Kempter

Jessy Tang

Megan Khang

Prima Thammaraks

Hyo Joo Kim

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

In-Kyung Kim

Lexi Thompson

Min-G Kim

Vivian Tsui *

Mindy Kim

Emily Tubert

Jennifer Kirby *

Ayako Uehara

Joanna Klatten

Mariajo Uribe

Stephanie Kono

Caroline Westrup

Olafia Kristinsdottir

Cheyenne Woods

Candie Kung

Britney Yada

Min Seo Kwak

Jing Yan

Cindy LaCrosse

Amy Yang

Brittany Lang

Julie Yang

Nicole Broch Larsen

Angel Yin

Bronte Law

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Sun Young Yoo

* Sponsor Invite

(a) Amateur