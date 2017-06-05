Thirteen Canadians Highlight 2017 Manulife Classic Field

With the completion of the Monday qualifier today, the field is now solidified for the 2017 Manulife Classic. Play gets underway on Thursday.
The Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge will host most of the best players in the world and the home country fans will have a lot to cheer about with 13 Canadians in the field.
The scope of the players includes four of the top six players in the Rolex World Rankings and last week’s Shoprite LPGA Classic winner, In-Kyung Kim.
Among the players competing for the $1.7 million purse will be the tournament’s three past champions and many other household names.
Six Canadians finished inside the top 9 at today’s Monday Qualifier but none could grab one of the top two spots which would have advanced them to the field. As a result, the field will continue to feature thirteen Canadian players.
They include: Brooke Henderson,Lorie Kane, Alena Sharp, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Augusta James, Samantha Richdale, and Jennifer Ha. Added to the field by sponsor exemptions are Manulife Ladies Classic Award recipient, Grace St. Germain, along with Maddie Szeryk, Brittany Marchand, Vivian Tsui, Jaclyn Lee, and Manulife player ambassador, Jennifer Kirby.
“We’re proud to showcase a combination of the very best talents in Canadian golf,” said John Gaskin, Tournament Director. “Golf fans are sure to be treated to an unbelievable showcase of world-class golf.”
Complete Field
PLAYERS
Beth Allen
Alison Lee
Karlin Beck
Ilhee Lee
Laetitia Beck
Luciane Lee
Ashleigh Buhai
Mi Hyang Lee
Hannah Burke
Minjee Lee
Katie Burnett
Jaclyn Lee * (a)
Dori Carter
Alejandra Llaneza
Silvia Cavalleri
Gaby Lopez
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Lee Lopez
Chella Choi
Briana Mao
In Gee Chun
Brittany Marchand *
Karen Chung
Caroline Masson
Holly Clyburn
Catriona Matthew
Jenny Coleman
Kristy McPherson
Emily Collins
Stephanie Meadow
Jacqui Concolino
Wichanee Meechai
Laura Davies
Giulia Molinaro
Perrine Delacour
Belen Mozo
Laura Diaz
Ji Young Oh
Brianna Do
Ryann O’Toole
Wendy Doolan
Lee-Anne Pace
Justine Dreher
Jane Park
Lindy Duncan
Annie Park
Austin Ernst
Sadena Parks
Laura Gonzalez Escallon
Maria Parra
Shanshan Feng
Emily K. Pedersen
Simin Feng
Suzann Pettersen
Allyssa Ferrell
Pornanong Phatlum
Shannon Fish Michelle Piyapattra
Grace St. Germain * (a)
Krista Puisite
Julieta Granada
Beatriz Recari
Jaye Marie Green
Paula Reto
Jennifer Ha
Samantha Richdale
Mina Harigae
Rachel Rohanna
Nasa Hataoka
Julia Roth
Brooke M. Henderson
Demi Runas
Celine Herbin
Lizette Salas
Nannette Hill
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong
Dani Holmqvist
Maia Schechter
Charley Hull
Giulia Sergas
Mi Jung Hur
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Vicky Hurst
Alena Sharp
Daniela Iacobelli
Madeleine Sheils
Karine Icher
Kelly Shon
Caroline Inglis
Sarah Jane Smith
Augusta James
Nontaya Srisawang
Nicole Jeray
Mariah Stackhouse
Tiffany Joh
Angela Stanford
Felicity Johnson
Jackie Stoelting
Ariya Jutanugarn
Bertine Strauss
Lorie Kane
Thidapa Suwannapura
Danielle Kang
Maddie Szeryk * (a)
Haeji Kang
Kris Tamulis
Sarah Kemp
Kelly Tan
Katie Kempter
Jessy Tang
Megan Khang
Prima Thammaraks
Hyo Joo Kim
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
In-Kyung Kim
Lexi Thompson
Min-G Kim
Vivian Tsui *
Mindy Kim
Emily Tubert
Jennifer Kirby *
Ayako Uehara
Joanna Klatten
Mariajo Uribe
Stephanie Kono
Caroline Westrup
Olafia Kristinsdottir
Cheyenne Woods
Candie Kung
Britney Yada
Min Seo Kwak
Jing Yan
Cindy LaCrosse
Amy Yang
Brittany Lang
Julie Yang
Nicole Broch Larsen
Angel Yin
Bronte Law
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Sun Young Yoo
* Sponsor Invite
(a) Amateur
