What's New?

Three Berths in 148th Open Available at RBC Canadian Open

June 5, 2019 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

A trophy and a PGA TOUR victory is the goal for every player this week at the 110th RBC Canadian Open but there are other prizes to be won.

For the 1st time, the national championship is part of the Qualifying Series for The Open.

Three players who finish in the top ten and ties at the RBC Canadian Open who are not already exempt will earn places in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019.

Players in the field at the RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club who are already exempt for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush:

Lucas BjerregaardRory McIlroy
Keegan BradleyAlex Noren
Jim FurykWebb Simpson
Sergio GarciaBrandt Snedeker
Padraig HarringtonHenrik Stenson
Sungjae ImJustin Thomas
Dustin JohnsonJimmy Walker
Zach JohnsonBubba Watson
Brooks KoepkaDanny Willett
Matt KucharAaron Wise
Shane Lowry 

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing June 3rd will be awarded a place in The 148th Open.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2019 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.