Three Berths in 148th Open Available at RBC Canadian Open

A trophy and a PGA TOUR victory is the goal for every player this week at the 110th RBC Canadian Open but there are other prizes to be won.

For the 1st time, the national championship is part of the Qualifying Series for The Open.

Three players who finish in the top ten and ties at the RBC Canadian Open who are not already exempt will earn places in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019.

Players in the field at the RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club who are already exempt for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush:

Lucas Bjerregaard Rory McIlroy Keegan Bradley Alex Noren Jim Furyk Webb Simpson Sergio Garcia Brandt Snedeker Padraig Harrington Henrik Stenson Sungjae Im Justin Thomas Dustin Johnson Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka Danny Willett Matt Kuchar Aaron Wise Shane Lowry

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing June 3rd will be awarded a place in The 148th Open.