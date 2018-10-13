Three Canadians To Play Senior LPGA Championship

The 81-player field field in complete for the Senior LPGA Championship to be played at the French Lick Resort in Indiana next week and three Canadians will be playing.

Lorie Kane, Gail Graham, and Barb Bunkowsky-Scherbak will be the playing the championship at the resorts Pete Dye Course.

When Flagstick.com spoke with Kane a few weeks ago in her native Prince Edward Island she indicated this as a huge event for her, one she is eagerly anticipating. In 2017 she finished in 8th place alone.

The tournament will be on Golf Channel from 4-6pm EST, on Oct. 15-17, 2018.

