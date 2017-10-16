Three Ontario Golfers Qualify for 2018 National Drive, Chip & Putt Finals

When the 2018 National Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship finals are contested next April 1st at the Augusta National Golf Club, the Sunday prior to The Masters, there will be a trio of Ontario-based golfers competing.

Among the 80 finals contestants are the three Canadian juniors who all happened to advance through the regional qualifier held at the famed Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York on October 1st.

Included in the grouping is Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto who has qualified for the third time in four years. She was the first place winner in the girls 10-11 age category at Winged Foot. She first qualified for the finals at age eight.

On the boy’s side of the action two Canadians will take to the hallowed turf in Augusta, Georgia, next Spring.

That will include 9-year-old Landon Kelly who was tops in the boys 7-9 category. The Bobcaygeon, Ontario golfer follows in the footsteps of older sister Nyah. She was also 9 years old when she qualified for the final in 2014. The two come by their golf skills honestly. Their mother, Shana Kelly, is a PGA of Canada member highly regarded for her teaching skills.

The final part of the Canadian contingent that earned their way to the Drive, Chip, and Putt finals is Luke DelGlobbo. DelGlobbo, of Fonthill, Ontario, won the Boys 14-15 division at Winged Foot and will head to Augusta for the first time as a result.

For complete information on the Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship and what it is all about, visit www.drivechipandputt.com

