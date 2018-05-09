Tiger Woods Confirmed For Carnoustie

Those with an interest in the Open Championship will be happy to know that one of the game’s most significant historical and current figures will be in the field for 2018.

The R&A confirmed today that Tiger Woods has entered the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. It will be the 20th time he has played championship in which he had prevailed three times.

Woods first became the Champion Golfer of The Year at St. Andrews in 2000, a place where he also achieved success in 2005. He completed his trio of Claret Jugs in 2006 at Royal Liverpool.

He was also low amateur at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 1996.

This will mark the first time Tiger has competed in The Open since 2015 at St. Andrews. He missed the cut that year after rounds of 76 and 65.

In his previous 19 appearance at The Open, Woods has six other top ten finishes to go with his three victories.

The return of the The Open to Carnoustie on July 15-22 marks the first return of the major championship to the notoriously difficult course since 2007.