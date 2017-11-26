Tiger Returns – Against The Odds

Judging by recent surveys we have conducted on the topic, many golf fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Tiger Woods this week at the Hero World Challenge.

Yes, the limited field event that partially benefits Woods’ Foundation is not the full test that a regular PGA TOUR event would provide, but it should still give the world a feel for where his game is at. He has played just two events so far in 2017, the Farmers Insurance Open in January (MC) and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (WD), which was soon followed by his fourth back operation in three years.

By numerous accounts of those who have played with Tiger recently, he is swinging well, and most importantly, pain-free.

Expectations for his play at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, appear to be very low based on early betting. BetOnline.ag has made him the long shot at 33/1.

Source: https://www.betonline. ag/sportsbook/futures-and- props/golf—futures

Betting Odds – Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas 11/2 Jordan Spieth 6/1 Dustin Johnson 6/1 Rickie Fowler 8/1 Justin Rose 9/1 Brooks Koepka 12/1 Hideki Matsuyama 12/1 Daniel Berger 16/1 Patrick Reed 18/1 Matt Kuchar 20/1 Kevin Kisner 25/1 Francesco Molinari 28/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Alexander Noren 28/1 Charley Hoffman 28/1 Kevin Chappell 33/1 Tiger Woods 33/1

Things get a little more interesting when you consider the prop bets posted for Woods a couple days ago about the 2018 season.

Source: https://www.betonline. ag/sportsbook/futures-and- props/golf—specials

Tiger Woods 2018 To Make Cut in all 4 Majors Yes 16/1 No 1/50 Tiger Woods 2018 To Play in 2018 Ryder Cup Yes 16/1 No 1/50 Tiger Woods 2018 To Win a Major in 2018 Yes 25/1 No 1/66 Tiger Woods 2018 To Win a PGA Tour Event 2017/18 Yes 6/1 No 1/20 Tiger Woods 2018 Top 10 Finish in a Major Yes 29/20 No 20/39 Tiger Woods 2018 Top 5 Finish in a Major Yes 5/1 No 1/9

What do you think about his prospects, for this week, and moving forward? Reply below.

(Flagstick.com does not condone or support gambling in any way, odds are provided for informational purposes only)