Tiger’s Break Is Over – Woods Will Return to Play At Hero World Challenge

Whether you love him or loath him, Tiger Woods pushes the attention meter for the game of golf. There was no better evidence of that than on Monday when he announced that he intended to play in the tournament he hosts, the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas. The 2017 edition will be played Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

It has been three-quarters of a year since Woods, a 79-time winner on the PGA TOUR, has played competitive golf.

While he announced his comeback via his Twitter account, setting the social media set buzzing, it linked his full statement regarding the decision that had been posted on his website.

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods posted in his message. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

Currently ranked 1180th in the world after his multiple departures from the game due to various reasons, mostly health-related, Woods is a 5-time winner of the tournament that is managed by his TGR Live company. The limited field event benefits three organizations, the Tiger Woods Foundation, the Tavistock Foundation, and the Bahamas Youth Foundation.

Woods joins Daniel Berger as the final two players in the field, both receiving invites to play.

The entire field will include: (world ranking in parenthesis)

Dustin Johnson (1), USA

Alex Noren (14), Sweden

Jordan Spieth (2), USA

Marc Leishman (16), Australia

Hideki Matsuyama (3), Japan

Tommy Fleetwood (17), England

Justin Thomas (4), USA

Francesco Molinari (18), Italy

Jason Day (7), Australia

Patrick Reed (20), USA

Rickie Fowler (8), USA

Charley Hoffman (23), USA

Brooks Koepka (11), USA

Kevin Kisner (24), USA

Matt Kuchar (12), USA

Tiger Woods (tournament host, 1180), USA

Justin Rose (13), England

Daniel Berger (exemption, 27), USA