Tiger Woods To Publish Memoir

Renowned Publisher HarperCollins announced on Tuesday, October 15 that they had acquired the rights to a memoir by Tiger Woods, entitle “Back”.

The volume is being portrayed as, “the first and only account directly from Woods, with the full cooperation of his friends, family, and inner circle.”

The focus being on his entire life to date, unlike the “The 1997 Masters: My Story” that Woods created with the extensive writing assistance of Canada’s Lorne Rubenstein and was released by Grand Central Publishing,. It honed in on that championship with some backstories to support the narrative.

The publisher release this synopsis on the new book:

“Back is a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro; from rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues; from enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.”

Woods said, “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

HarperCollins Publishers has the world rights for the book, a deal negotiated by Executive Editor Shannon Welch at HarperOne and Judith Curr, President and Publisher, HarperOne Group.

Welch, who will edit the book, said, “Meeting with Tiger, speaking with him at length about the process of writing a memoir, I was delighted to discover how much he has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it. He’s at a place in his career and his life where he’s thinking deeply about his story, the highs and the lows, and how it all relates and connects. I think the result will be extraordinary.”

“We are thrilled and proud to work with Tiger on what I believe will be the publishing event of the decade,” said Curr. “Tiger will reclaim his own story and legacy and it’s a story for the world over.”

What remains to be seen is how personal Tiger makes this book and what level of details he will provide, or even include, from his most tumultuous life moments. Among those being the scandal in late 2009 that ended his marriage Elin Nordegren, and his DUI charge in early 2017.

There was no expected publishing date provided in the release from HarperCollins.