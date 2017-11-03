Tobiano Under New Ownership – Kamloops, B.C. Course Now Aligned With Community

A golf course with one of the more spectacular settings in Canada has new ownership. The Tobiano Golf Course (located on the shores of B.C.’s Lake Kamloops) now has a vital link with the previously unaffiliated Tobiano Living real estate development. Until now the golf course and the Tobiano community have operated independent of each other.

Michael Ternier, already a 50% owner in Tobiano Living, the residential community at Tobiano, is the new 100% owner of the golf course, according to a media release issued on Friday.

“I am thrilled that I was able to seize a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most remarkable golf courses in North America,” said Ternier.

The Tobiano Golf Course, is a 7367-yard Thomas McBroom design that opened in 2007. It has been highly regarded by critics, especially for its scenic setting and distinctive landscape.

The acquisition was a matter of the correct timing for Ternier, who is now ready see how a proper marriage of the golf course and the real estate can help drive it forward.

“When the golf course was sold to (previous owners) John Preston and Henry Bereznicki, it provided me with the opportunity of a lifetime: to acquire the Tobiano real estate development. Although I love golf, especially Tobiano, my expertise was in land servicing and development and, at that time, I did not feel ready to take on ownership of the golf course.” But earlier this year, “having worked closely with such a great team operating the golf course”, Ternier was ready to approach the owners with a view to amalgamating the two.

Integration and Development

“Owning both makes it much easier to integrate many of the operations, and the two will complement the long-term growth and success of each other,” says Ternier, who has few plans to change much at Tobiano Golf. “The management and staff in all departments are truly excellent and I will not be making any changes,” he says. Ternier also points out that Tobiano golf course is amazing, consistently ranking amongst the best, and he has no plans for any significant changes aside from “minor upgrades to some tee boxes, the driving range and maybe some work on our challenging eighth hole.”

With the link between the golf course and real estate in place, it appears that Ternier will now tackle a project that has been on the minds of pundits for some time, an actual hotel property at the golf course. While Tobiano carries a Kamloops address it is actually more than 30km to the B.C. interior city. On-site accommodations would make the property more appealing to travellers looking for a multiple day stopover.

The operation says that they have already embarked on the process of determining the best location on their property for what they call their “first” hotel (is that a hint at more?), the hotel branding, and the selection of an architect.

They have also laid out a three-year plan that will upgrade the amenities on the property, including a Village Centre, Tennis courts, Pickle ball courts, Exercise stations and additional walking paths, Community gardens, and a Community amenity building featuring pools, hot tub and exercise rooms.

“We already have such great amenities at Tobiano, including Bruker Marina and the golf course itself, and these additions will make both the golf experience and Tobiano living even more appealing than it already is,” says Ternier. “I look forward to a prosperous collaboration and partnership between Tobiano Living and Tobiano Golf for many years to come.”