History Walk: Tom Mann, A Life In Golf

From PQGA Junior Champion to Head Professional at the Royal Ottawa

In the June 25, 1955 edition of the Ottawa Citizen newspaper there is an article on Tom Mann at the age of 17 winning the Ottawa District of the Province of Quebec Golf Association Junior Championship at the Rivermead Golf Club (Gatineau, QC).

Tom was a member at the Tecumseh Golf Club (Quebec) where his father Frank was the head golf professional and he also enjoyed considerable success in many sports as a young man.

But, perhaps because of the influence of his father, Tom would spend his working life in the golf industry. In 1957, Tom went out west as a caddy and was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time to become an assistant professional at Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

He remained at Jasper Park Lodge for seven seasons until he went to work for his father as a teaching professional at the Toronto Ladies’ Club. In 1967 he moved over to the Toronto Golf Club as their teaching professional and stayed until 1970 when he won the competition for the Head Professional position at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

After 21 years at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club Tom retired and for a time ran a retail golf shop located near the corner of Bank Street and Heron Road in Ottawa.

During his career as a CPGA (now the PGA of Canada) Golf Professional Tom Mann was awarded many honors. He was the first President of the newly formed Ottawa Zone of the CPGA in 1976 and was named the Club Professional of the Year for the CPGA in 1984. Always giving back to the game, Tom was named as the President of the CPGA in 1989 and 1990. In 2007, Tom was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award with the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone.

It was interesting to find an archived file on his junior championship win in 1955 and then see how that blossomed into a remarkable career as a Canadian Golf professional.

Well done Tom Mann.

