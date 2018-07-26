Tomo Bystedt On The New TaylorMade GAPR Clubs and Tiger Playing It At The Open Championship

TaylorMade Golf made a big splash at the 147th Open Championship with their latest golf clubs, the GAPR product line. It did not hurt that the golfer who gets the most eyeballs in the world on him, Tiger Woods, was playing one of the clubs as he tried to win his improbable 15th major championship.

The man chiefly responsible for designing those clubs, TaylorMade Senior Director of Creation for Metalwoods Tomo Bystedt, made a visit to Canada during RBC Canadian Open week to showcase them at TaylorMade Canada headquarters.

Flagstick.com caught up with him to discuss their design, the process, the surprise response by tour players, and the acceptance by Tiger Woods.

Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade Golf, on the GAPR product line.