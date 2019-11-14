TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 42 – Sports Artist Tony Harris

Golf provides a lot of artistic scenes and few capture them better than Canada’s Tony Harris. He joins the podcast to talk about his work painting hundreds of golf holes, his love of the game, as well as becoming the go-to painter for the NHL.

We pack in the games this show with a lot of topics ranging from how well the International team will do at the Presidents Cup, will Tiger Woods win multiple times in 2020, will Michelle Wie every play on the LPGA TOUR again, and what lies ahead for Brooks Koepka in his quest to win more majors.

In Birdie or Bogey we discuss Cobra Golf’s signing of Jason Dufner, is The Players Championship a major championship, and the future of golf club manufacturing.

In the mailbag we answer questions about Ireland vs Scotland for golf, are Anser style putters all the same, and much, much more.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 42 – Tony Harris

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 47 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.