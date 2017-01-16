Top 30 For Hughes in Hawaii; 5 Canadians In Action This Week on PGA TOUR

After a successful start to his 2017 PGA Tour season at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes followed through with similar results in Oahu.

Hughes, who tied for 25th in the year’s limited field, winners-only event, earned yet another top 30 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Dundas, Ontario pro posted rounds of 68-65-68-68 on his way to a -11 total and a share of 27th position. Justin Thomas won the event with a record score of 253 (-27).

He was the only Canadian to make the cut.

His efforts at Wailea Country Club earned him $39,100 and bumps his season long winnings to $1,354,838. That maintains his 5th overall position on the money list and 5th place position in the FedEx Cup events after having played seven events. For those events he is a cumulative 57 under par and has missed just one cut.

Hughes will now take this week at the CareerBuilder Challenge off and then intends to play five straight events.

CareerBuilder Challenge

While Hughes takes a break, the five other Canadians who are PGA TOUR members will get into action in the California Desert for the CareerBuilder Challenge. Graham DeLaet, Brad Fritsch, David Hearn, Adam Hadwin, and Nick Taylor are all in the field.