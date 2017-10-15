Top Ten For Brooke Henderson at LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship

In her first appearance since winning the Mckayson New Zealand Women’s Open, followed by a vacation in both that country and Vietnam, Brooke Henderson showed no signs of rust as she tied for 8th at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Rounds of 71, 67, 68, and 72 (-10) earned her a 7th top ten finish on the LPGA TOUR for 2017 and also keeps her in 4th place in the Race To CME Globe.

Earning $43,072 for her play in Incheon, South Korea boosted Henderson’s year-long earnings to $1,399,905, also placing her in 4th on the season-long Money List.

Finishing nine strokes ahead of Henderson at -19 and earning the win was Jin Young Ko. A previous winner on the Korean LPGA Tour, this was the first LPGA Tour win for Ko and doing it in her home country was extra special.

“I think I was especially honoured, and I think it’s especially meaningful, that I was able to win in front of my fans,” shared Ko through a translator. “It was a first for me to play in front of such a large crowd. I think that is also going to be an experience that can help me grow further as a player.”

Canada’s Alena Sharp was also in the field. Rounds of 74,72,72, and 71 earned her a share of 46th place.

The LPGA heads to Taiwan next for the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC on October 19-22.

Final Leaderboard