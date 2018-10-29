Tour News & Notes: Conners’ Big Finish and Ames Moves on to Charles Schwab Championship

LPGA TOUR

The LPGA TOUR was visiting Taiwan this week where Nelly Korda earned her first TOUR win at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Championship with a score of -13.

The lone Canadian in the field was Brooke Henderson who turned in rounds of 70-74-73-75 to finish in a share of 38th place. She picked up $12,080 for the week and tied with amateur Atthaya Thikitul of Thailand who won the World Junior Girls Championship at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Ottawa in September.

Final Leaderboard – Swinging Skirts LPGA Championship

PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR had two events this week with the top players competing in the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions in China and the opposite field event in Mississippi – the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In China Xander Schauffele beat out Tony Finau in a playoff at the WGC-HSBC Champions while Canada’s Adam Hadwin (74-68-74-75) finished in a tie for 30th place.

In Mississippi, Canada’s Corey Conners was contending late into the final holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A final round 68 and a -17 total earned Conners 2nd place, his best PGA TOUR finish to date. For the placing Conners should earn $475,200. Up to this week he had $739,152 in career PGA TOUR earnings. Playing on the 125-150 FedEx Cup standing category this will likely help his status and be a big boost to earning 2019-2020 TOUR status.

Asked whether he was proud of himself, despite the loss, Conners responded affirmatively. “Yeah, definitely. Played really steady all day. Yeah, capitalized on some chances; putted really well; had some good saves to keep me in it.”

At the same time Conners also slipped in some praise for the champion while finishing up with a note on himself. “A lot of credit to Cam (Cameron Champ). He played really great today and finished off really strong. But definitely proud of how I played. Definitely lots to build off of.”

Conners lost out to 1st time winner Cameron Champ who was assisted by Sudbury, Ontario native Kurt Kowaluk as his caddy.

Other Canadians at Sanderson Farms Championship: Nick Taylor (t-26), Ben Silverman (t-39), Adam Svensson (t-39).

Leaderboard – WGC-HSBC

Leaderboard – Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA TOUR Champions

Canadian Stephen Ames was just one stroke off the pace headed into the final round of the Invesco QQQ Championship in Thousand Oaks, California.

Ames, with son Ryan on the bag, closed with a round of 71 to earn a share of 3rd place at -8 total (72-65-71). That was three shots back of the winner Scott Parel.

While Ames did not win, his placing was critical as it boosted him up 15 spots in the Charles Schwab Cup Points list to 27th position. As a result he will advance to play in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona starting November 8th. Only the top 36 players advance to the TOUR’s final event of the season.

Stephen Ames was the only player to start outside the top-36 and move inside the top-36 and onto the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Leaderboard – Invesco QQQ Championship