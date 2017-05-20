Tour Update: Setting Up The Weekend – The Canadian Angle

PGA TOUR

At the AT&T Byron Nelson just outside Dallas, Canadian-born Jason Kokrak (North Bay, ON) leads by five strokes at -12. That’s the best that can be said for Canadian-related players as the full Canadian trio is not faring so well.

Nick Taylor is the only Canadian who made the 36-hole cut and he is tied for 69th place after rounds of 69 and 73. Both Graham DeLaet (73-73) and Brad Fritsch (77-71) have the weekend off.

LPGA TOUR

Lexi Thompson (-12) takes a three stroke lead into the weekend at the Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The top Canadian is ten strokes back at -2. Brooke Henderson is tied for 40th after rounds of 70,70.

Alena Sharp has posted 71-70 so far and heads into the weekend in a share of 52nd place.

Two other Canadians, Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Jennifer Ha, both missed the cut.

PGA TOUR Champions

At the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, Fred Funk (-12) carries a one stroke lead into the weekend.

Not far back is Rod Spittle of Niagara Falls, Ontario. The Canadian is tied for 8th place at -7 (69-68).

After rounds of 70-72, Stephen Ames of Vancouver has a share of 32nd.

European Tour

At the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily scoring is on a torrid pace at the Verdura Resort.

Michael Hoey held the 36 hole lead at -13.

Canada’s Mike Weir made his first cut at a pro event since 2014, posting 67-70 to make the weekend on the number at -5.

Fellow Canadian Austin Connelly missed the cut.

Web.com Tour

Canadians are littering the leaderboard at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation in Greer, South Carolina where there is a three-way tie for the lead after 36 holes. Stephen Jaeger, Blake Adams, and Tyler Duncan are each at -13.

The top Canadian is Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ontario. He is tied for 7th at -10 (67-66).

Not far back is Albin Choi of Toronto in a tie for 14th (66-67) and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario at -8 (70-65). He is sharing 23rd place.

The five other Canadians in the field (Adam Svensson, Justin Shin, Ryan Yip, Roger Sloan, and Adam Cornelson, will all need low rounds of Saturday to make the 54-hole cut in this pro-am format.

