Tour Wrap, Canadian Edition – LPGA Tour, PGA TOUR, European Tour & More

LPGA Tour

They started the final round well apart but ultimately both Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp shared 23rd place at the end of the week at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC.

Henderson boosted her status with a final round 68 (-4) to complete the week in Taiwan with rounds of 75, 75, 71, 68 and finish at even par.

Sharp achieved the same total with rounds of 75, 68, 71, and 74.

For their finishes both earned (USD) $18,819.

Eun Hee-Ji of South Korea earned her third LPGA win with a -17 total. It was her first win on the LPGA TOUR since her triumph at the 2009 United States Women’s Open Championship.

Final Leaderboard

“I’m so happy and excited because I haven’t won in 8 years, I’ve been waiting for this moment.” Eun-Hee Ji interview at #SwingingSkirts pic.twitter.com/wNGRLJDtqF — #CMEFinalStretch 🏁 (@LPGA) October 22, 2017

PGA TOUR

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges provided yet another dramatic finish for a PGA TOUR event as Justin Thomas prevailed in a two-hole playoff over Marc Leishman for his 7th career title.

The first PGA TOUR event to be held in South Korea saw three Canadians in the field although Saskatchewan’s Graham DeLaet withdrew after opening rounds of 70, 80 in this no-cut event. His back troubles flared up, prompting the withdrawal.

So disappointed to come halfway across the world to have my back act up. Been a tough few months of injuries. Look forward to being at home. — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) October 20, 2017

In the meantime B.C. boys Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin went on to finish tied for 23rd and 47th, respectively.

It’s been a strong start to the 2017/2018 campaign for Taylor who has ties for 9th, 13th, and now 23rd on his record for the season.

Final Leaderboard

A sudden-death playoff and a @JustinThomas34 win. The inaugural CJ CUP had quite the Sunday showdown. 📽 Roll the highlights 📽 pic.twitter.com/UubAyYNxsX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 22, 2017



European Tour

It was a scruffy week for dual (USA/Canada) citizen Austin Connelly who was introduced to the difficulties of the Real Club Valderrama at the Andalucia Valderamma Masters. It’s tight fairways were more than a match for a few players.

Rounds of 73, 69, 76, 74 put Connelly at +8 for the week in the south of Spain and earned him a share of 54th place.

Sergio Garcia took the title at the event he hosts. His -12 total was one better than Joost Luiten.

Final Leaderboard

PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica

Three Canadians made the cut at the LatinoAmerica Lexus Peru Open which was shortened to 54 holes due to a census taking place on Sunday that prompted a mandatory immovability order issued by the government.

American Charlie Saxon was -16 to win the title while a trio of Canadians picked up a cheque.

The best among them was Toronto’s Russell Budd who tied for 32nd place at -5.

Following him on the leaderboard was two Nova Scotia products – Ally Tidcome in a tie for 42nd and Peter Campbell in a share of 51st.

Full Leaderboard

PGA TOUR Champions

Canadians Rod Spittle and Stephen Ames are competing at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia. We’ll provide an update on their finishes when play is complete Sunday evening.