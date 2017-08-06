Tour Wrap: Marchand Wins On Symetra Tour, Top Ten For Hadwin

Symetra Tour – PCS Classic

It’s not often we lead these summaries with the Symetra but in this case, it’s more than appropriate.

Building on her lowest round as a pro in round two, a 64, Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ontario rolled to a win on the Symetra Tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The North Carolina State alumnus opened with a 71 and closed with a 68 to reach 13 under par. It included a 5 foot birdie on the last hole to seal the 3-stroke victory.

The win at the PHC Classic was worth (USD) $15,000 and also earned Marchand, a former member of Team Canada, a place in the final LPGA Major of the Year, the Evian Championship.

“It’s a really special moment,” said Marchand, a second-year pro. “I know that I have the ability and I know it’s in me, it’s just really cool to see it shine through.”

She moves from 41st to 17th place on the Volvik Race For The LPGA; the top ten players at the end of the season will earn their LPGA Tour cards for 2018.

Marchand will be taking part in the Freedom 55 Charity Skins Game at Loyalist Country Club in Bath, Ontario, on August 18 prior to playing the CP Women’s Open on a Sponsor’s Exemption.

Final Leaderboard

LPGA TOUR/LET – Ricoh British Women’s Open

While I.K. Kim marched to the title, his first major victory, just one Canadian made the 36-hole cut.

Brooke Henderson had a less than sparkling week. Scores of 70, 70, 71, 74 left her in a share for 49th place at Kingsbarns Golf Links. She earned $11,000 (USD) for the effort.

Her next playing appearance will be at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club for the CP Women’s Open beginning August 24th.

Final Leaderboard

PGA TOUR – WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Adam Hadwin regained his form with an impressive showing at the World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational. The British Columbia golfer tallied rounds of 68-69-67-69 to finish at -7 for the week at the Firestone Country Club to earn a share of 5th place.

He was in good company, sharing the position with Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, and Russell Knox.

It bodes well for the upcoming week at the PGA Championship where Hadwin will be in the field.

Also making an appearance in Akron was Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario. he had his best round of the week on Sunday, a 68, to earn a share of 66th place.

Hideki Matsuyama shot 61 in the final round to win his 5th PGA TOUR tournament.

Final Leaderboard

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship

Chris Stroud won the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada on the second extra hole.

The Stableford format, opposite-field event saw three Canadians make the weekend but Graham DeLaet withdrew on Saturday citing an injury.

The top Canadian finisher was David Hearn who tied for 34th place. Brad Fritsch was tied for tenth after the first round but ultimately earned a share of 65th place.

Final Leaderboard

Mackenzie Tour – Syncrude Oil Country Championship

American Patrick Newcomb surpassed Germany’s Max Rottluff in a playoff after both players posted -16 at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship at Windermere Golf & Country Club in Edmonton.

The top Canadian was Jared du Toit in a tie for 9th at -11.

Final Leaderboard