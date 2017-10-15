Tour Wrap – Strong Finishes For Canadians Nick Taylor & Austin Connelly

PGA TOUR CIMB Classic – Taylor Leads Canadians

Pat Perez blitzed the field in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for his third PGA TOUR victory with a score of -24 (66,65-64,69). The four shot victory boosts the 41 year-old Arizona native to second place in the FEDEX Cup rankings early on in the 2017/18 season.

As always, the rage prone pro who is never afraid to be himself did it with a touch of his personal style – he was wearing a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 golf shoes. For more on Perez and his intriguing story, see this Players’ Tribune story from earlier this season.

At the same time as Perez was claiming victory, Canada’s Nick Taylor was recording his second strong finish of the young season. Taylor, who tied for 9th at the Safeway Open to start the year, earned a share of 13th place in Malaysia. It was a big showing among a strong field and boosted the 29 year-old to $292,450 for the season, nearly a quarter of what he earned in 2016/17.

The three other Canadians in the field did not fare as well. Richard T. Lee and Adam Hadwin tied for 51st while Graham DeLaet was another stroke back in a share of 54th.

European Tour Italian Open – Connelly Moves Up On Day Four

Clare, Nova Scotia’s Austin Connelly used a final round 65 (-7) to push his way up 13 spots and earn a tie for 21st at the European Tour’s Italian Open.

The dual citizen of the USA and Canada posted scores of 68, 65, 72, and 65 (270) for the week and recorded only 5 bogies through the four days of play.

It was a nice rebound after two poor outings since he secured his 2018 European Tour card with a 2nd place finish at the KLM Open a month ago.

Tyrell Hatton secured the victory at Golf Club Milano with a four round total of -21, including a dramatic birdie on the last hole. It follows a win at the Dunhill Links Championship.